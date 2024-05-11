New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,748,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ScanSource by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ScanSource by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

