Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBLA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Taboola.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,370,114.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 558.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 569,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

