Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $808.73.

NOW stock opened at $729.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow has a one year low of $446.65 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $749.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.61.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,961,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

