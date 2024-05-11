National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

EXPD opened at $118.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.