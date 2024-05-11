National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.24 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

