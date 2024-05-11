National Bank of Canada FI Buys 28,944 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of DaVita worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,916,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 15.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $145.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

