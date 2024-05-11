National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 48,893 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 321.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $4,375,835. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

