M&T Bank Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

