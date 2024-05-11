Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $117.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,954 shares of company stock worth $16,647,776 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

