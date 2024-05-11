Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

