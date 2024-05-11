Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after purchasing an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,966,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after buying an additional 145,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

DAL stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

