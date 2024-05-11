Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 39,303 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,075,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,083,000 after purchasing an additional 913,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 631,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lucid Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,096,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,149 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.66 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.