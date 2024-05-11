Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Block by 72.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,228,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,390,000 after acquiring an additional 981,320 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.78.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

