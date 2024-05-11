Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

