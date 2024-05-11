Metis Global Partners LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,495,949,000 after buying an additional 124,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,850,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,648,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

