Metis Global Partners LLC Has $509,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 1,083,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 535,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 508,327 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

