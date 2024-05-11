Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.