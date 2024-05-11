LSV Asset Management Sells 94,094 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 350,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

