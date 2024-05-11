Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

