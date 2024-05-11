Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 283.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

