Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $75.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 121.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

