Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $438.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $438.43.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $380.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.94. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $297.33 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

