KeyCorp (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Wedbush dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

