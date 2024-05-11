JIADE Ltd Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (JDZG)

JIADE Ltd (JDZG) expects to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, May 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,200,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, JIADE Ltd generated $1.6 million in revenue and $1 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $110 million.

Jiade Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our People’s Republic of China (PRC) subsidiaries are companies that specialize in providing one-stop comprehensive education support services to adult education institutions through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers in the rapidly changing adult education industry. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Our PRC subsidiariesâ€™ services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform (the â€śKB Platformâ€ť), which facilitates streamlined information and data management throughout the teaching cycle of adult education services, from pre-enrollment to post-graduation. The KB Platform has enabled adult education institutions to improve student management efficiency, save labor costs, and reduce human errors in data management. The KB PlatformÂ supports a broad range of functions, such as enrollment consultation, student information collection, enrollment status management, learning progress management, grade inquiry, and graduation management. As part of the one-stop comprehensive education supporting services, our PRC subsidiaries also provide auxiliary solutions to adult education institutions, which encompass teaching support services throughout the entire teaching cycle and related exam administration services. Specifically, our PRCÂ subsidiaries offer pre-enrollment guidance on school/major selection and application strategy development, training for entrance exams, as well as assistance in the application process. They also provide offline tutoring, exam administration services, and guidance on graduation thesis preparation. As of Sept. 30, 2023, our PRC subsidiaries had accumulatively provided technological support services to over 17 adult education institutions and had accumulatively provided support services to approximately 57,000 students. Our PRC subsidiaries place a great premium on technology research and development. As of the date of this prospectus, our PRC subsidiaries have acquired 31 software copyrights since their incorporation in AprilÂ 2020. In NovemberÂ 2022, Kebiao Technology, one of our PRC subsidiaries, was designated a High and New Technology Enterprise (â€śHNTEâ€ť) (No. GR202251000919) by Sichuan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Sichuan Provincial Department of Finance, and Sichuan Provincial Tax Bureau of the State Taxation Administration. This certification is awarded to companies that have engaged in continuous research and development and technology commercialization leading to significant independent intellectual property rights within certain high-tech sectors. Note: Net income of US$1.0 million on revenue of $1.6 million for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023, according to the prospectus. (Note: Jiade Ltd. plans to offer 2.2 million ordinary shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $9.9 million, according to its F-1/A filing dated March 11, 2024. Background: Jiade Ltd. filed its F-1 in late December 2023. The Chinese company’s Cayman Islands parent submitted its confidential IPO filing to the SEC in August 2023.)Â “.

Jiade Ltd. was founded in 2020 and has 22 employees. The company is located at Unit 2-02, Puningdun Business Plaza, No. 1702 and 1706 Minjiang Road Jinjiang District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province The Peopleâ€™s Republic of China, 610000 and can be reached via phone at (+86) 400-028-0776 or on the web at https://www.sc-kb.cn/.

Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.