JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.62, but opened at $33.60. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JFrog shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 1,847,393 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in JFrog by 19.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Down 18.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

