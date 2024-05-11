Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after acquiring an additional 268,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Insulet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 689.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $331.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

