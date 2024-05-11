Head-To-Head Comparison: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 0 8 5 1 2.50 Comstock Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $71.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 16.24% 20.63% 6.00% Comstock Resources 4.27% 1.25% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.95 $4.70 billion $3.91 16.26 Comstock Resources $1.57 billion 1.89 $211.12 million $0.22 46.14

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Comstock Resources on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

