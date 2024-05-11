HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPK

OPKO Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at $183,542,355.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,923,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.