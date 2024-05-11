FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,971,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.