Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.04.

Fortis stock opened at C$56.19 on Wednesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.1998828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. In other Fortis news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

