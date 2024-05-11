Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $210.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Five Below by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.32. Five Below has a one year low of $139.16 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

