FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

