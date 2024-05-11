Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy expects that the credit services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $17.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.80. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $122.96 and a 52-week high of $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.