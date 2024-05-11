Ecora Resources PLC (ECOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 5th

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecora Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

ECOR opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.05) on Friday. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 125.40 ($1.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £209.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In other news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 65,005 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($62,881.72). Insiders own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

