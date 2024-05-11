EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $184.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.00.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.