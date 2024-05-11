Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,189 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189 ($14.94).
DNLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,890.41%.
In related news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.52 ($31,415.23). Insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
