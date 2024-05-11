DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.50.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.27. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

