DA Davidson Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lyft by 123.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

