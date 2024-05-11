CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.93.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.01. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

