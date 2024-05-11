Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPNG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.42.

NYSE CPNG opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,564,280. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Coupang by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

