Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.