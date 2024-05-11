Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 35,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
