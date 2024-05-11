Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 6,073 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock valued at $195,621,185 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $133.13 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.