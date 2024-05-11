Citigroup Cuts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $38.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -265.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,664 shares of company stock valued at $477,225 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.