CIBC Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.06.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.