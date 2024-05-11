CIBC Boosts DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHT.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.99 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.27.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

