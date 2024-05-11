Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.06.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. Research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

