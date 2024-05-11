Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE CQP opened at $47.62 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

