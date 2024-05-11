Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$184.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$184.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

CNR stock opened at C$174.21 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$174.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$167.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In related news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

