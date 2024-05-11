Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada lowered Calfrac Well Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.61. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

