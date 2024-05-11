Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $73.00

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,750 shares of company stock worth $8,764,262. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

